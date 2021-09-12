The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

TSE:DSG opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.74. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.84. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$67.16 and a 52-week high of C$109.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

