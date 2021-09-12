The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FBMS opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

