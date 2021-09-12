The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.63. The Gap reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

The Gap stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,609,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,956. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.