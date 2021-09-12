The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 178,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,058,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 285,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

