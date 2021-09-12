The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

LOVE opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.