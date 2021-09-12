The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $102.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

LOVE stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

