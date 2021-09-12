The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock Position Trimmed by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,901 shares during the quarter. The Marcus makes up 9.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.69% of The Marcus worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.