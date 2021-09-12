The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $7.00 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

