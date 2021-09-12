The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

