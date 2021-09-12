The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises 7.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $36,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

