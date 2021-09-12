THORChain Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00019275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $59.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00131228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00185494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.18 or 0.07327261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.76 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00952719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

