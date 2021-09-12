TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $148,906.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,956.46 or 1.00088172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002192 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

