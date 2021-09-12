Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

