TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average of $206.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

