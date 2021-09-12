Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

