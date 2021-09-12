Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 8,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 523,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

