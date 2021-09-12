Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. 660,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,732. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.