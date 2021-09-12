Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 167,833 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,833 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Exelon by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.