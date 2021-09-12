Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 16,213 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

ADSK stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.43. 1,565,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

