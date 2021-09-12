Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.66% of Pembina Pipeline worth $115,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 573,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

