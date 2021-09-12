Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 1,492,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

