Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,721 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

WLKP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,986. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $900.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

