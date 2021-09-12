Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 9,802 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 524.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 212,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1,148,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

