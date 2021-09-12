Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

