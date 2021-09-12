Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 158,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,174. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

