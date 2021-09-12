Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,752% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.
In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
