Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,752% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.