Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Traeger stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

