Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
Traeger stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
