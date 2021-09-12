TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,043. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

