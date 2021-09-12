Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREVF. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

