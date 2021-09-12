Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TY stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Tri-Continental has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tri-Continental stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Tri-Continental worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

