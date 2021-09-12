Truist Begins Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

GSHD stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

