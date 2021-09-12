Truist Securiti Comments on TopBuild Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $225.29 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

