TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

