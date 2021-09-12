TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded flat against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $25.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars.

