Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

TWST opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

