U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

