UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Endesa has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

