UEX (TSE:UEX) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE:UEX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$265.04 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a current ratio of 12.92. UEX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

