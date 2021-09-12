UEX (TSE:UEX) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TSE:UEX opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$265.04 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a current ratio of 12.92. UEX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.
UEX Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.