UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

