UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $98,102,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

