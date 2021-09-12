UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $65.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PATH. Wolfe Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42. UiPath has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

