UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $71.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.51 billion and the lowest is $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $285.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,613. The company has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.67. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

