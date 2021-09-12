Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.15.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.