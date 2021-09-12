US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.