US Bancorp DE Invests $894,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OAS. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of OAS opened at $92.45 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.