US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

