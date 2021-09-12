US Bancorp DE Sells 7,424 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

