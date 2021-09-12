US Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.