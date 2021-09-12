US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.77. The stock had a trading volume of 380,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

