Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

